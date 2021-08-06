Advertisement

REPORT: Bucks trade for former Duke star Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen
Grayson Allen(WMC Action News 5)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks are trading for former Duke star Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a report from ESPN. Milwaukee is sending Memphis 2020 second-round pick Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks.

Allen, who was on the 2015 Duke team that beat Wisconsin in the National Championship Game, is coming off the best season of his NBA career, averaging over 10 points per game and shooting almost 40% from three.

He’s also a controversial player, known for multiple incidents where he has appeared to try to trip players on the court going back to his college days. He figures to replace some of the shooting the world champs lost when P.J. Tucker signed with the Miami Heat earlier this week

