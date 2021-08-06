Pandemic highlights critical need for plasma donations

(WSAW) - The national blood shortage has been widely reported, but there’s another life-threatening donation crisis sweeping the nation. The critical need for plasma donors right now in the U.S. will have lasting consequences if it isn’t addressed.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, plasma needs have increased due to the use of convalescent plasma in treating severely infected COVID-19 patients, while plasma collection has dwindled by more than 20% due to concerns about visiting collection centers. Aside from plasma donations utilized for COVID-19 patients, more than 280,000 people rely on plasma-derived therapies to treat their chronic and life-threatening conditions, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and hemophilia. Many other people also rely on plasma to help restore proper blood functions, including burn victims and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

John Boyle is a patient and health advocate who relies on plasma-derived therapies and the former CEO & President of the Immune Deficiency Foundation. He joined NewsChannel 7 at Noon to discuss the dire need for donations and how donating can make an impact on others.

To find a place near you to donate or for more information, visit donatingplasma.org.

