Advertisement

Pandemic highlights critical need for plasma donations

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The national blood shortage has been widely reported, but there’s another life-threatening donation crisis sweeping the nation. The critical need for plasma donors right now in the U.S. will have lasting consequences if it isn’t addressed.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, plasma needs have increased due to the use of convalescent plasma in treating severely infected COVID-19 patients, while plasma collection has dwindled by more than 20% due to concerns about visiting collection centers. Aside from plasma donations utilized for COVID-19 patients, more than 280,000 people rely on plasma-derived therapies to treat their chronic and life-threatening conditions, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and hemophilia. Many other people also rely on plasma to help restore proper blood functions, including burn victims and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

John Boyle is a patient and health advocate who relies on plasma-derived therapies and the former CEO & President of the Immune Deficiency Foundation. He joined NewsChannel 7 at Noon to discuss the dire need for donations and how donating can make an impact on others.

To find a place near you to donate or for more information, visit donatingplasma.org.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Wausau good Samaritan helps a person cross Thomas Street.
Man using wheelchair struggles to cross busy Wausau street, Army Sgt.’s act of kindness caught on camera
FILE
Wood County man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Police lights
3 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Face coverings will be required for all at UWSP campuses, effective Monday
Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info
Shortfall of critical plasma donations could have lasting consequences
Shortfall of critical plasma donations could have lasting consequences
Names of 2 people arrested after Amber Alert released
Names of 2 people arrested after Amber Alert released