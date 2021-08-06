Advertisement

Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Officials say five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois.

Fire crews were called to the building before 3 a.m. Friday and reported finding two children already dead.

The three other children were found unconscious and were eventually pronounced dead. Fire officials say the children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old and belonged to the same family.

East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan says the children’s mother had left the home to pick up another adult from work.

The cause of the fire in East St. Louis, which is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Wausau good Samaritan helps a person cross Thomas Street.
Man using wheelchair struggles to cross busy Wausau street, Army Sgt.’s act of kindness caught on camera
FILE
Wood County man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Police lights
3 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Health officials in the U.S. and the UK are ramping up calls for pregnant woman to get...
COVID: Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
A man appears to spray something over the fence, where her dogs were barking. The dog owner...
Caught on video: Man appears to pepper-spray barking dogs in back yard
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.
Asst. Fire Chief George McClellan reacts to house fire that kills multiple children in East St....
'It's tough:' Children left alone die in house fire
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly