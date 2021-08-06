More child care options coming to Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, parents in Junction City will soon have better access to quality, affordable child care.

Kennedy Elementary School will offer child care for 3-to-6-year-olds, year-round.

In a remote community with a population no more than 500, child care resources for parents are rather scarce.

Junction City has been dealing with a lack of child care options for years. Kennedy elementary sent out a survey to parents about providing more choices, and the results were overwhelming. “There’s really not many, almost no options for child care out in the rural community here in the Junction City area,” parent Kendra Kluck said.

Like many others, Kluck is a parent trying to juggle between helping her kids and a working a full-time job.

“Time management as a parent is a big deal nowadays and you only have so much time as a parent,” Kluck said.

Before the Stevens Point Area Public School District announced Kennedy Elementary would offer child care, Kluck had to have her kids in separate districts.

“It also caused a lot more rearranging of I guess more running around for us and we’d like to keep them together in the same district,” Kluck said.

The pandemic highlighted the need for child care in Junction City. A mailed survey in April came back with over 80 parents asking for a change.

The district sees this as a way to serve its families.

“Many of our parents out here don’t work in the Stevens Point area so therefore, they’re headed to Marshfield, they’re headed to [Wisconsin] Rapids, and quite a few headed to Wausau,” Kennedy Elementary School Principal & School Psychologist Jaime Granger said.

Funding for Kennedy Child Care will be separate from school funding, with no change in taxes.

With more childcare options, the village hopes it makes this small-town stay vibrant and welcome new families.

“This is a great addition to not only to the school, but to families in the area and to the village as a whole,” Junction City Village President Pete Mallek said.

Kennedy Child Care will be open all year long from 6:15 a.m. until 6 p.m.

