Grilling with Sunrise 7: Grilled Cheese BLT with Parmesan Kettle Chips

By Holly Chilsen
Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Every Friday, Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market shares a recipe for the grill on Sunrise 7.

Grilled Cheese BLT

Ingredients:

1 lb. bacon

12 slices of Texas toast bread

1/2 stick softened butter

12 Slices of your favorite cheese

Green leaf lettuce

12 slices of tomato

Directions:

Preheat your grill to 350 degrees. Cut your bacon in 1/2 and place on either the warming rack or on indirect heat. Grill until bacon is fully cooked and your preferred level of crispness. Next, butter one side of each slice of bread. Place on the grill, butter side down. Be careful not to burn your Texas toast! Place two slices of cheese on 1/2 of the bread. Once the cheese is melted, top with your lettuce, tomato, bacon and top piece of Texas toast and enjoy!

Makes approximately 6 sandwiches

Parmesan Kettle Chips

Ingredients:

1 bag of your favorite Kettle Chips

6 ounces shredded parmesan cheese

Directions:

On your preheated grill (350 degrees) place your kettle chips directly over the flame. Warm your chips for about two minutes, turning frequently. Then, sprinkle the top of your kettle chips with parmesan cheese. Grill for an additional two minutes and enjoy!

