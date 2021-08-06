Gov. Evers OKs use-of-force bill, vetoes plan to defund cities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that establishes a uniform use-of-force policy for police across Wisconsin. Evers announced he signed the bill on Friday.

Under the bill, police can use force based on a situation’s circumstances and whether a suspect is fleeing or resisting arrest. Deadly force is a last resort. The measure initially included language that would have made an officer who doesn’t intervene when another officer is using force illegally, but Assembly Republicans removed that provision in June at the request of the Milwaukee police union.

“This is another step forward in creating a more equitable, just, and safer Wisconsin for every community and to ensure accountability and transparency in our law enforcement systems. That said, our work is far from done and we must continue to strive towards meaningful change to address the systemic injustice that plagues our state and country.”

Senate Bill 120, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 75:

· Creates standards for when an officer may use force and deadly force;

· Creates a duty to report noncompliant use of force;

· Creates a duty to intervene to prevent or stop noncompliant use of force; and

· Creates whistleblower protections for officers who report (or are believed to have reported) noncompliant use of force or intervened to prevent or stop it.

Evers also vetoed a Republican-authored bill that would have cut state aid to counties and municipalities that cut their police budgets.

