Gov. Evers OKs use-of-force bill, vetoes plan to defund cities

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that establishes a uniform use-of-force policy for police across Wisconsin. Evers announced he signed the bill on Friday.

Under the bill, police can use force based on a situation’s circumstances and whether a suspect is fleeing or resisting arrest. Deadly force is a last resort. The measure initially included language that would have made an officer who doesn’t intervene when another officer is using force illegally, but Assembly Republicans removed that provision in June at the request of the Milwaukee police union.

Senate Bill 120, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 75:

· Creates standards for when an officer may use force and deadly force;

· Creates a duty to report noncompliant use of force;

· Creates a duty to intervene to prevent or stop noncompliant use of force; and

· Creates whistleblower protections for officers who report (or are believed to have reported) noncompliant use of force or intervened to prevent or stop it.

Evers also vetoed a Republican-authored bill that would have cut state aid to counties and municipalities that cut their police budgets.

