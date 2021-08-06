Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rainfall potential and strong storms

A few rounds of storms could impact the region Sunday into Sunday night
Heavy rainfall along with a risk of strong storms.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday. There is the risk of heavy rainfall from storms moving through the region Sunday morning, followed by additional storms Sunday evening into Sunday night. In addition, there is the chance of strong storms Sunday evening into Sunday night that may produce strong gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning.

Storms could produce heavy rainfall Sunday.
Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
There may be strong storms in the region Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
Along with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail are possible with strong storms in the...
At unsettled weather, pattern will be impacting North Central Wisconsin this weekend into the first half of next week. A warm front will be lifting north through the region on Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Storms are expected to move into our direction from Minnesota, arriving Saturday night and continuing into the morning hours on Sunday. This batch of storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, which may lead to urban and small stream flooding. There will be a break in the rain and storms late morning into the mid-afternoon, with more clouds than breaks of sun.

Storms Sunday morning could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail.
A break in the rain and storms Sunday late morning into the mid-afternoon.
Storms Sunday evening and night could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail.
The next rounds of storms will impact the area Sunday evening into Sunday night as low pressure and a cold front slide across the region. Total rainfall on Sunday could range from 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts in excess of 4 inches. Stronger storms will also have the risk of producing strong wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail less than 1″ in diameter, and frequent lightning.

Be aware of changeable travel conditions this weekend, especially on Sunday. Where heavy rainfall occurs, there will be roads with ponding of water, especially in poor drainage areas, creating flooding conditions for a time. If any roads are flooded, be sure to turn around, don’t drown.

Stay up to date with the First Alert Weather App and here at wsaw.com.

