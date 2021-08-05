Wood County man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in the Village of Port Edwards Wednesday night.

Wood County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on State Highway 13 near Townline Road just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

46-year-old Shannon Torke was riding north when he hit a curb, lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Torke was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.

