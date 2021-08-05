Edgar football is “starting from scratch” as they look to turn the page from 2020

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar football is looking ahead to 2021 with a fresh look after graduating 15 seniors from their undefeated 2020 team.

Last season, Edgar football, led by a senior class that went to state in basketball and track and field, was virtually unstoppable. They won nine games by a combined total of 365 points, and looked poised to win a state championship if the tournament was held.

This year, just three starters on defense and three on offense return.

“We’re starting from scratch, we’re building again,” head coach Jerry Sinz said.

The electric offense brings back none of the skill position players in 2020, which Sinz says will make them tone down the playbook a little more. But players, like running back Jordan Bunkelman, sees the talent in the players filling the holes.

“The guys coming up, they’re super quick and fast. And they’re filling in pretty neatly,” Bunkleman said.

Sinz, who has been coaching in Edgar for over 47 years, has seen the team lose a special class before. He says this year is not unprecedented.

“We as coaches try to do too much, too fast. Then we have to realize we have to slow down a bit because we didn’t get a chance to do this last year if we were backup players,” Sinz said.

Every year, the Wildcats have a target on their back. This year, after rolling through their slate last season, they might have a larger target than in the past. Running back and linebacker Ayden Weisenberger is well-aware of that.

“You got to come into the game wanting to win knowing you got every team in the conference and the state wants to beat you,” Weisenberger said.

But 2020 is in the past, and Sinz recognizes that the Edgar football tradition will move on to a new chapter.

“We let them know that no, we don’t expect you to do things the way they were done last year because those guys had a lot of experience and you guys don’t,” Sinz said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.