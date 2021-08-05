EAA honors Wausau man, Keith Kocourek, with highest aviation honor, ‘Lindy award’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Keith Kocourek of Wausau has received one of the recreational aviation community’s highest honors. Kocourek’s aircraft was awarded a prestigious “Lindy” award at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s EAA AirVenture.

The Lindys are awarded by the Experimental Aircraft Association for high achievements in aircraft construction and/or restoration.

Kocourek received a Gold Lindy in the Customized Contemporary category for his 1965 de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver. It was one of fewer than 75 top awards given to the more than 3,100 show planes eligible for judging at EAA AirVenture, the world’s largest fly-in convention.

The recognition is given for Grand Champion (Gold), Reserve Grand Champion (Silver) and Champion (Bronze) aircraft in 11 separate categories, ranging from homebuilt aircraft and vintage airplanes to warbirds and ultralights.

