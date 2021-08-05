Advertisement

D.C. Everest’s 2021 “vision” mindset to defend conference title

D.C. Everest football heads into the 2021 season as the defending Valley Football Conference Champions.
D.C. Everest football heads into the 2021 season as the defending Valley Football Conference Champions.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest football is reigning Valley Football Conference champions for the first time since 2008, but they say their key to defending their crown is taking each day one at a time.

Last season, that mindset led them to a 4-0 start.

“It’s the best feeling ever, especially with all the guys you build relationships with over all the years. It’s just a lot of fun,” running back Brock Babiash said.

But this year, that crown gives the Trees a target on their back for every other Valley football team. That’s why the head coach Tim Strehlow and the Trees aren’t talking about last year.

“Don’t talk about winning. Really, we just go out and we just practice hard. We control what we can control,” Strehlow said.

His son, Ty Strehlow, is a running back and wide receiver among many other positions on the team. He says he loved the taste of winning, but the team has moved on from past successes.

“What’s in the past is in the past, and you just keep moving on,” Ty Strehlow said.

The team’s slogan this year is “vision,” highlighting the message instilled in them all off-season.

“Everything forward, nothing backward. So just keep the vision and moving forward,” Ty Strehlow said.

The Evergreens have greater aspirations In 2021 than simply conference champs. And running back Brock Babiash is more motivated than ever.

“We see something, we want to pursue it. A great season would be awesome, win some games. Hopefully, we can win the conference again, conference champs,” Babiash said.

The Trees will host two out of conference opponents in Green Bay Prebble and Chippewa Falls before hosting Wausau West to open the conference slate.

