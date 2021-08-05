Advertisement

California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

California is averaging 18.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. The delta variant is causing most of the new infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for missing baby
Amber Alert canceled, 2-month-old boy from Wisconsin Rapids found safe
Portage County issues face covering advisory
Wausau good Samaritan helps a person cross Thomas Street.
Man using wheelchair struggles to cross busy Wausau street, Army Sgt.’s act of kindness caught on camera
Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic Health System: ‘The time has come’, COVID-19 vaccinations for employees now required
FILE
Wood County man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe
New Yorkers divided over Gov. Cuomo's future
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
Richard Trumka, longtime president of AFL-CIO, dies at 72
Missing baby that was subject of Amber Alert located
Missing baby that was subject of Amber Alert located