Advertisement

BBB warns parents of back-to-school tech scams

Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Frauds
Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Frauds(Madeline Cuddihy)
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning parents to think twice while back-to-school shopping.

The agency says scammers are taking advantage of the tech scene, especially when it comes to buying computers and tablets for the classroom.

The BBB advises shoppers to know exactly what you’re shopping for and who you’re buying from.

“If the price feels too good to be true, then it probably is. We want you to read the fine print; sometimes it could be a fake website, sometimes it could be a used or refurbished product, you don’t always know what you’re buying so stick with those brands you know,” Tiffany Schultz, WI BBB Southwest Wisc. Regional Dir. said.

The BBB says this new wave of virtual learning has increased tech sales by 37%.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued for missing baby
Amber Alert canceled, 2-month-old boy from Wisconsin Rapids found safe
Wausau good Samaritan helps a person cross Thomas Street.
Man using wheelchair struggles to cross busy Wausau street, Army Sgt.’s act of kindness caught on camera
Portage County issues face covering advisory
Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic Health System: ‘The time has come’, COVID-19 vaccinations for employees now required
FILE
Wood County man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Clouds with breaks of sun tomorrow, a chance of showers or storms. A better risk of storms this...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast
Kennedy Elementary Offers Child Care 8/5/2021
Kennedy Elementary Offers Child Care 8/5/2021
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, parents in Junction City will soon have better access to quality,...
More child care options coming to Junction City
Olympic athletes influence student athletes to prioritize mental health.
Simone Biles inspires student athletes to prioritize their mental health
A soaking rainfall over the next 5 days is possible in the region.
First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy; periodic rain chances between now and Tuesday