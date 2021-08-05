Advertisement

3 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash

Police lights
Police lights(AP Images)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Township of Saratoga, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are injured after a car vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highway 73 and County Road Z near the Township of Saratoga in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The initial investigation showed that the motorcycle, which had two people on board, was driving westbound on State Highway 73 when a car, with one person inside, turned onto State Highway 73 from County Road Z, hitting the motorcycle.

58-year-old Richard Houchin, 58-year-old Lori Houchin, and 72-year-old Leanna Kolo, all from Nekoosa, were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

State Highway 73 was shut down for approximately 30 minutes following the crash.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Nekoosa fire Department, Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, Saratoga First Responders, Wood County Sheriff’s Rescue, Nekoosa Police Department, Port Edwards Police Department, Nekoosa Ambulance and Spirit.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Events, and their economic impact, are coming back to the Chippewa Valley.
Planning to attend the Wisconsin Valley Fair? Here’s what you need to know
Portage County issues face covering advisory
Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic Health System: ‘The time has come’, COVID-19 vaccinations for employees now required
Gov. Evers compares masking up to driving the speed limit, says no mask mandate coming
2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake

Latest News

Kindness Caught on Camera 8/4/2021
Kindness Caught on Camera 8/4/2021
Wausau good Samaritan helps a person cross Thomas Street.
Wausau man’s act of kindness caught on camera
Governor Evers introduced a prescription drug plan that aims to lower costs at Wausau City Hall...
Governor Evers introduces the “Less for RX” prescription drug plan
Dr. Kelsey Florek, a lab Senior Genomics and Data Scientist, said determining the variant...
How the Wisconsin state lab tests for the Delta variant