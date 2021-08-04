The Wisconsin Valley Fair Began Today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Carnival rides, entertainment and animals are all nostalgic staples of the fair. The Wisconsin Valley Fair at Marathon County Park had all of that today when its doors opened for six days of fun. But we can’t forget the food, another fairgoer favorite.

Over 100 vendors made their debut at the fair opening today, but a few stood out because of their support for local community groups. The funds for the Pepsi stand will go toward outings for local boy scouts.

Potato stand proceeds go to 4-H. They have a more than 25 year-long tradition of selling at the fair. Students starting as young as nine years old run the booth, under supervision. Shirley Hein oversees the children and teaches them how to prepare the food and serve customers. She says it’s a fantastic and fun learning experience for the youth.

Sadly, due to COVID-19 last year, the fair was canceled. That means they lost a major source of their funds for the year and potato stand fans were upset.

“The biggest hit was the people that came up to us and said, Wow we really miss it we can’t believe we are going to go a whole year without a baked potato at the fair,” said Hein.

She is excited to put a smile on the potato lovers’ faces again this year. Josh Reissman, Vice President of the Wausau Noon Optimist Club and chair of the Optimist stand at the fair, is also thrilled to be back.

“It seems like people as a whole just want to get back out and do something,” said Reissman.

They lost a lot of money last year without the typical funds they raise at the fair.

“We had to make some hard decisions last year on a few things. Ya know, requests that we couldn’t fund because we didn’t have as many funds coming in,” said Reissman.

But, this year they are back in full swing with nearly all of their 108 members helping out with the event throughout the week. Reismann said he is “optimistic” that this year will make up for it, pun intended. The scouts also had a large crew running their stand.

Life Scout James Duginski said it’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for them and it funds a week-long camping trip in the summer. They also know how hard 2020 was on their budget.

“We managed but kind of only barely. So it’s really good that we will be able to make money off of this,” said Duginski.

Having enough money in the troop fund is important so everyone is able to partake in scouting activities. The fair fundraiser helps play for scouts that wouldn’t be able to afford to go on the trip. Duginski is excited that this year the trip will be funded again and all of his troop friends will be able to go.

If you would like to go support these local groups, troop 419 is at the Pepsi stand in the exhibition building along with the 4-H potato stand. And the Wausau Noon Optimist Club has a cheese curd stand near the gate entrance.

The fair runs today through Sunday, click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.