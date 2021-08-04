Advertisement

Wildlife officials propose 130-wolf limit for fall hunt

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials are proposing limiting the number of wolves hunters can kill this fall to 130 animals. The state Department of Natural Resources’ recommendation comes after a judge forced the department to launch a season in February. Hunters killed 218 wolves in just four days, blowing past their quota of 119 animals.

The next wolf season is set to begin in November. DNR officials said in a memo to the department’s board last week that they want to take a conservative approach to the fall hunt because they’re not sure what impact the February season had on the wolf population. The board is scheduled to consider the recommendation at a meeting Aug. 11 in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Events, and their economic impact, are coming back to the Chippewa Valley.
Planning to attend the Wisconsin Valley Fair? Here’s what you need to know
Gov. Evers compares masking up to driving the speed limit, says no mask mandate coming
2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake
Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic Health System: ‘The time has come’, COVID-19 vaccinations for employees now required
Dean Dietrich with Dietrich VanderWaal attorneys comments on employer vaccine mandate.
Wausau attorney: employees can be fired for refusing vaccine, with conditions

Latest News

Aspirus conducting internal investigation following 7 Investigates inquiry
Miltrim Farms fixes worker shortage with robots.
Dairy farmers expand use of robots to offset effect of worker shortages
Luke Butzler purchased his first home during a hot housing market with the help of Austin...
Housing prices doubled, real estate experts don’t think it’s a bubble
The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
Oshkosh Defense will build new mail trucks in South Carolina