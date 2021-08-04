Wausau School District launches program giving 60+ free membership to games, musicals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District has launched a free membership program for people 60 years and old to receive free admission to most musical, theatrical and athletic events. The card is good for a lifetime.

It is free to apply for the Wausau Schools Gold Card. It is only available to people that live in the Wausau School District boundaries. Events that are not included are clearly noted on the back of the card.

To apply, call the superintendent’s office at 715-261-0505 or stop by the Longfellow Administration Center at 415 Seymour Street in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.