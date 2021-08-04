Virtual school enrollment holds steady after pandemic school year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The new school year is just weeks away and some parents in our area won’t be choosing to send their kids back to class. Last year, enrollment in at least one virtual school jumped and is now holding steady.

Schools say there’s a distinction here between the improvised virtual learning many kids did last year and the design of virtual school, which is built for learning at home. One local virtual school says the pandemic gave some families new perspective on what school could look like.

“It helped people open their eyes to various pathways, that school doesn’t need to be 7:30 to 3:30 in a brick-and-mortar building,” said Jenny Seymour, WAVE’s principal.

WAVE, or ‘Wausau Area Virtual Education’ says the pandemic accelerated demand for learning designed for the home. This last school year, WAVE added kindergarten through 5th grade.

“It forced us to move a little faster in the planning and execution of what was already being talked about,” Seymour said.

Seymour says if families found success doing improvised virtual learning, that would translate into even more success with classes designed to be outside of a classroom.

“WAVE gives opportunity for students to have more flexibility, to be more of an agent in their own learning, so that they’re driving and making more decisions. You’re creating a schedule but there’s still accountability,” she explained. “Students who have been used to being more passive in the classroom now have to take a more active role.”

She believes it also allows for more flexibility.

“Families and students can re-prioritize things where a family might have needs and obligations that are more important on a day, and that means that school could be later in the evening,” she said.

Mandy Thompson’s kids attended Rural Virtual Academy, another local virtual school, even before the pandemic. She’s happy with the consistency it offered last year. She says virtual learning works for her 10- and 12-year-old because she’s able to help guide them.

“It’s been very helpful to have that one-on-one support of myself and being able to help my kids that easily get distracted in a large classroom setting,” Thompson said. “It really helped build their confidence.”

Some WAVE students are soon headed back to a Wausau school building. But Seymour says a portion of families who left brick-and-mortar schools when they went online won’t go back this fall.

“Some of the students who were doing remote learning said, I don’t want to go back to that structured and rigid kind of scheduling,” Seymour said.

The Wausau School District, which includes WAVE, is headed back to school on Wednesday, September 1.

