REPORT: George Hill plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Veteran point guard George Hill plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks when free agency opens on Aug. 6, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.
Hill played in Milwaukee from 2018-2020, averaging over 8 points per game in both of those seasons. In his final season, he shot a league-high 46% from behind the three-point line.
The point guard played the 2020-2021 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 8.7 points per game while shooting 39% from behind the three-point line.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.