REPORT: George Hill plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers' George Hill dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Philadelphia 76ers' George Hill dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Veteran point guard George Hill plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks when free agency opens on Aug. 6, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Hill played in Milwaukee from 2018-2020, averaging over 8 points per game in both of those seasons. In his final season, he shot a league-high 46% from behind the three-point line.

The point guard played the 2020-2021 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 8.7 points per game while shooting 39% from behind the three-point line.

