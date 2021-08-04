REPORT: George Hill plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Veteran point guard George Hill plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks when free agency opens on Aug. 6, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Free agent guard George Hill plans to sign with the Bucks after clearing waivers and the opening of league year Aug. 6, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The veteran PG is set to return to Milwaukee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Hill played in Milwaukee from 2018-2020, averaging over 8 points per game in both of those seasons. In his final season, he shot a league-high 46% from behind the three-point line.

The point guard played the 2020-2021 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 8.7 points per game while shooting 39% from behind the three-point line.

