Portage County issues face covering advisory

(WCJB)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, Portage County has issued a mask advisory. The advisory states masks should be worn in enclosed spaces. Social distancing is also encouraged.

As of July 30, only 48.4% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated. The goal for vaccine administration for COVID-19 in Portage County is to have at least 70% of the entire population fully vaccinated.

“Remember that there are many in our community who are immunocompromised, who cannot get vaccinated since there is no vaccine available to them yet, or who—because they have conditions that do not make vaccination an option for them—cannot be vaccinated. We ask that all county residents keep this in mind regardless of the choices they make for themselves and their families, as this presents a serious challenge to these people in their daily lives. Vaccination remains our strongest tool in tackling COVID-19,” the press released stated.

The advisory is effective immediately. The advisory will be reviewed in 60 days.

