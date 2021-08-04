Advertisement

NCAA releases COVID guidelines for fall sports

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The NCAA released its COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports on Wednesday.

The guidelines spell out the protocol for unvaccinated and fully vaccinated coaches, players and staff that have close contact with teams.

Fall sports include football, cross country, soccer and volleyball.

The guidance comes as the delta variant is surging across the United States.

“Current vaccination rates remain inadequate to provide community-level immunity,” Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “It is essential that member schools work in concert with federal, state and local public health officials to develop COVID-19 prevention and management strategies that make sense for them.”

Fully vaccinated individuals will avoid testing unless they become symptomatic or have had close contract with someone who tests positive.

Those not fully vaccinated must test negative twice on non-consecutive days before they can begin training and then must test negative ahead of each game or match.

Teams will be expected to wear masks when traveling together. During games, there are no mask or social distancing requirements.

According to the NCAA, decision-making should be ultimately guided by four things:

  • Community-level immunity status
  • Community-level transmission
  • State law
  • Local public health authorities

During the 2020 fall sports season, many schools opted out of competition because of the pandemic, while others played abbreviated seasons because of outbreaks or because conferences elected to play limited schedules to limit exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Events, and their economic impact, are coming back to the Chippewa Valley.
Planning to attend the Wisconsin Valley Fair? Here’s what you need to know
Gov. Evers compares masking up to driving the speed limit, says no mask mandate coming
2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake
Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic Health System: ‘The time has come’, COVID-19 vaccinations for employees now required
Dean Dietrich with Dietrich VanderWaal attorneys comments on employer vaccine mandate.
Wausau attorney: employees can be fired for refusing vaccine, with conditions

Latest News

Residents of rural America talk about the problems they face accessing and providing health care.
Full Documentary: Bridging the Great Health Divide showcases efforts to fight disparities in rural America
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers
A basketball coach in Massachusetts revived a player who collapsed on the court.
Basketball coach revives kid on basketball court
Portage County issues face covering advisory
Aspirus Wausau Hospital- Surgery &amp;amp; Cardiovascular Surgery
Aspirus releases details on vaccination policy