‘National Night Out’ helps bring communities closer

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The villages of Edgar and Kronenwetter hosted their first ‘National Night Out’ Tuesday. The nationwide event started in 1984 and every year new communities hop on the efforts.

The event promotes police-community relationships by helping people get to know their officials with direct conversations and fun activities. Leaders from Edgar and Kronenwetter said it’s important to bring these events to all communities.

“We are people and we like just as many things as them,” Edgar’s Police Chief, Tyler Geske said.

It’s a chance to show the community who they really are. “We want to have those positive interactions. We want people to know that we are here to help them out, support them with whatever they may need,” Geske added.

People from Edgar were able to interact with first responders and officials. Whether it was face-to-face conversations or dunking them in a dunk tank. “This is just a good way to meet people, shake hands, take pictures and have fun,” Geske added,

The same went for Kronenwetter. “They get an understanding kind of what we do, they get a chance to ask questions about the departments, about the vehicles that you wouldn’t normally get a chance to do,” Kronenwetter’s Police Chief, Terry McHugh said.

He explained how people were able to get the small-town feel from the event. “The citizens get to know the police department, they get to know the fire department, they get to know the public works, so then you feel more comfortable if an issue does arise that you go ‘oh I know, you know the chief, or I know the lieutenant, or I know officer, so and so, so now I’m going to feel a lot more comfortable when I bring up this concern.”

Kronwetter’s Community Development Director agreed with the chief. “We want people to know our staff, we want people to know our police officers, our fire department, so when they show up at you, it’s not some stranger coming in, it’s somebody you know, somebody you met before I think that’s the great advantage of being in a small town and having that name and face recognition of people,” Randy Fifrick said.

The community’s feedback was positive. “I think it’s a really great opportunity for the community to be involved and meet the people who are protecting and serving them every day,” Abby Allcox said.

Officials said they are already looking forward to next year, hoping for the event to be even bigger than the first.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.