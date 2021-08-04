Advertisement

High Tea: Landing your dream job

The program encourages young girls to develop positive character and leadership skills.
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Young girls are on a mission to be their best selves at the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area. It’s part of their annual High Tea event. High Tea is a program for 30 young ladies. It encourages them to develop positive character and leadership skills through special educational programming taught by friends of the Club.

On Tuesday, the Boys and Girls Club held their fifth session titled, ‘Your Career, Your Future.’ The day’s focused on potential career paths each girl has the ability to pursue. Women from all different careers across Marathon County took part. Each participated in a question and answer panel as well as small break out session with the girls.

The session was just one of several workshops to encourage the girls to be their best selves. The series will will conclude with a High Tea Luncheon at Granite Peak on Thursday, August 12. While there girls will show off their leadership and interpersonal skills they learned.

WSAW NewsChannel 7 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Panelists included;

Mary Jo Johnson: Chief Executive Officer and Owner of EO Johnson Business Technologies

Emily Voss: owner of the downtown photography studio, VOSStudios

Amanda Flannery: Development Director for the Samoset Council

Stephanie Stanke: owner of Wooster’s Garage in Weston

PaHnia Thao: insurance agent at State Farm Insurance Agency

Mia Brown: singer/songwriter and recording artist

Mandy Landwehr: Quality Control Manager at Imperial Industries

