Grilling tricks for any occasion from renowned chef David Rose

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WSAW) - Americans have been eager to get back to outdoor grilling, and between backyard BBQs, key family celebrations, block parties and reunions, there are many occasions that have summer sizzling. But more than 60% of Americans say they don’t need a special occasion to fire up the grill – a good grilled lunch, dinner, dessert, breakfast or brunch is reason enough.

With summer in full swing and approaching the “dog days,” Food Network star, Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef and TV personality David Rose joined Sunrise 7 to give viewers some tips and tricks for keeping the grill going, no matter the occasion, time or weather, and into the fall.

Chef Rose shared results from a new Harris Poll commissioned by Omaha Steaks, on how to combat top grilling mistakes, and with more than half (62%) of Americans grilling weekly or more this summer, how to always be grill-ready without getting grill-fatigue, specifically:

  • Top “must-have” grilling accessory: 72% of Americans say great meat is their top essential for a perfect grilling event, and Chef Rose agrees. Chef Rose shared how using high quality meat is the easiest trick to wow your friends or family.
  • Grilling recipes from breakfast to bedtime: Nearly two-thirds of Americans grill before noon, whipping up breakfast, brunch and early lunch specialties that only the grill could make taste that good. From block parties to easy back-to-school dinners, and even into tailgating season, Chef Rose shared his favorite recipes for a good grilled meal around the clock.

Also according to the survey, on average, Americans make two main mistakes while grilling. Out of the 2,000 U.S. adults surveyed, 31% overcook their meat and 27% are flipping too soon or too often.

Visit the Omaha Steaks website to find all the delicious recipes Chef Rose shared and more.

