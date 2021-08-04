On the first day of practice, Wausau West football looks for a season of redemption, high expectations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau West football team returns to the field for the 2021 season amid renewed motivation and expectation.

With 20 seniors on the team, the energy at the first organized practice was evident.

“I think a lot of kids slept with their helmets on last night, they’ve been waiting a long time,” coach Jason Foster said.

Turning the page is something the Warriors are looking to do. The team lost their last four games of the season, with some canceled due to COVID-19 quarantines, and their final playoff game against Mosinee was canceled due to a quarantine period. Senior running back, Colton Guerink, knows that all too well.

“The energy built up from summer is insane. We have all been waiting so much for the season,” he said.

The group of 20 seniors are a tight-knit group, they say, and linebacker Joe Berens says they’ve been working all offseason.

“You know, a lot of times without coaches present, we’ve been working by ourselves because we want it that bad and we’re going to do whatever it takes,” he said.

The team feels this year is different from the typical preseason excitement in large part to the experienced core they have.

“On average to good teams, the coaches lead and on good teams, the players lead,” Foster said.

The players, when asked about a motto, knew exactly what to say: “whatever it takes.”

“We haven’t really been satisfied in the past with how the outcomes have been, and we just wanna win. We’re willing to do whatever it takes,” quarterback Jack Berens said.

They say they’ll do whatever it takes to accomplish their ultimate goal: making the playoffs.

“Our coaches have high expectations and so do us players. So we hold ourselves to a high standard,” Joe Berens said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.