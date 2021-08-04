Fairest of the Fair cherishes dream role

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a year’s hiatus, this Wisconsin Valley Fair is back and so too is the prestigious honor of Fairest of the Fair. The 2021 Fairest of the Fair recipient has certainly been waiting for her shot at the crown.

Madeline Lemke, a Weston native, has been attending the Wisconsin Valley Fair since she was young. Through years of watching and admiring past “Fairests”, Lemke feels prepared to take up the mantle.

“I saw all the Fairest before me,” said Lemke. “They were such great role models and I always wanted to do this and being in 4-H and being involved on the fair has definitely inspired me to continue on this path and continue on my career path as well.”

Lemke has participated in 4H for several years and is currently president of her club. Some of her favorite 4H activities include veterinary science, arts and crafts, and handling the rabbits.

After not having a fair at all in 2020, Lemke is thankful to have it back in 2021 and is not taking the opportunity for granted.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” said Lemke. “Not only is the fair back, but I’m the Fairest. It’s an absolute dream come true.”

Lemke will assist in the grandstand announcements this week, as well as helping in handing out ribbons. She’ll also be walking around the midway throughout the week and is welcoming questions from any guests.

A sophomore in college, Lemke attends Penn Foster College online. She is pursuing one of her passions, looking to be a veterinary technician.

Lemke’s reign as Fairest will last until March 2022. The Wisconsin Valley Fair runs throughout the week at Marathon Park in Wausau.

