Advertisement

CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Events, and their economic impact, are coming back to the Chippewa Valley.
Planning to attend the Wisconsin Valley Fair? Here’s what you need to know
Gov. Evers compares masking up to driving the speed limit, says no mask mandate coming
2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake
Dean Dietrich with Dietrich VanderWaal attorneys comments on employer vaccine mandate.
Wausau attorney: employees can be fired for refusing vaccine, with conditions
Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic Health System: ‘The time has come’, COVID-19 vaccinations for employees now required

Latest News

A real-life 'Spongebob Squarepants' and 'Patrick Star' were seen on the seafloor during a...
Real-life ‘Spongebob’ and ‘Patrick Star’ seen on seafloor
Packers Family Night crowd (file)
Things to know for the Packers Family Night scrimmage
This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Pentagon IDs officer killed in violence outside building
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
'Spongebob' and 'Patrick' are seen on the Atlantic seafloor