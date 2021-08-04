COVID-19 risk grows throughout Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The delta variant of COVID-19 is causing an increase of positive cases throughout the state of Wisconsin, putting many counties at substantial risk for transmission of the virus.

The Marathon County Public Health Department reported 111 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The numbers show a 400% increase from two weeks ago when the cases were at 21.

Due to the recent surge, the Marathon County Public Health Department is recommending all individuals, unvaccinated and vaccinated, wear masks in indoor public settings. These recommendations are in line with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

While wearing a mask may seem like a chore to vaccinated individuals, Marathon County Public Health Information Officer Aaron Ruff says it’s an easy way to get numbers down.

“If you’re vaccinated or not, it’s a very easy thing to protect yourself and protect others, and really to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Ruff.

Health officials also say that the safest way to prevent one’s self against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

One concern with the increase in positive cases is the start of school in a few weeks. While health officials aren’t enacting a mandate at this time, they still recommend following the CDC guidelines and wearing a mask inside. COVID-19 guidelines are up to each school district for the coming semester.

“Really at this point, it’s up to local school districts what’s best for them and what strategies they want to undertake,” said Ruff. “The important thing to remember right now is children under the age of 12 cannot get vaccinated and again as we learned over this past year- masking, social distancing- they’re all strategies that we’re going to continue to use to stop the spread.”

Vaccinations are available throughout the area, including a clinic at the Wisconsin Valley Fair this week.

