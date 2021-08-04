Advertisement

Community comes together for fun at the fair

People enjoy food trucks at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
People enjoy food trucks at the Wisconsin Valley Fair(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Everyone involved in the Wisconsin Valley Fair is happy to be back after it was cancelled last year.

The closure had repercussions on everyone from 4-H members to vendors.

“It was kind of boring because you bought all of your animals to show and some of them you can’t show this year.  Because you can’t show roosters over one year old,” said 4-H member and chicken raiser Claire Schultz.

Despite the hardship that the lockdown imposed on people, many were able to see a bright side. Lori Slaughter, co-owner of Mitch’s Texas Tacos said it gave her family a chance to spend time together before her oldest left for college in California.

Now that they’re back, though, Lori says it is nice to re-establish the connection with the community.

“That’s really part of the reason why we bought the trailer in the first place, was to build relationships with people in the community.  Sure, it’s an economic revenue for the family, but honestly we desired to be part of Wausau,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Events, and their economic impact, are coming back to the Chippewa Valley.
Planning to attend the Wisconsin Valley Fair? Here’s what you need to know
Gov. Evers compares masking up to driving the speed limit, says no mask mandate coming
2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake
Dean Dietrich with Dietrich VanderWaal attorneys comments on employer vaccine mandate.
Wausau attorney: employees can be fired for refusing vaccine, with conditions
Man arrested 5 years after being charged with sexually assaulting child

Latest News

Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic Health System: ‘The time has come’, COVID-19 vaccinations for employees now required
Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties
Keeping The Grill Going Year-Round
Keeping The Grill Going Year-Round
Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services gives first vaccines to...
UW Health mandates COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Wisconsin Valley Fair Forecast 08/04/2021
First Alert Weather: Smoky skies and increasing humidity