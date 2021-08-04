Community comes together for fun at the fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Everyone involved in the Wisconsin Valley Fair is happy to be back after it was cancelled last year.

The closure had repercussions on everyone from 4-H members to vendors.

“It was kind of boring because you bought all of your animals to show and some of them you can’t show this year. Because you can’t show roosters over one year old,” said 4-H member and chicken raiser Claire Schultz.

Despite the hardship that the lockdown imposed on people, many were able to see a bright side. Lori Slaughter, co-owner of Mitch’s Texas Tacos said it gave her family a chance to spend time together before her oldest left for college in California.

Now that they’re back, though, Lori says it is nice to re-establish the connection with the community.

“That’s really part of the reason why we bought the trailer in the first place, was to build relationships with people in the community. Sure, it’s an economic revenue for the family, but honestly we desired to be part of Wausau,” she said.

