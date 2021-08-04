Advertisement

Calf triplets make history at Wisconsin Valley Fair

First time ever calf triplets will be showcased at the fair
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time in its 153 renditions, the Wisconsin Valley Fair will showcase calf triplets this week. The statistics back just how rare of an occurrence this is. The chances of birthing triplet calves are one in 400,000.

Jinny, Jinxy and Jinger represent the first calf triplets ever and are owned by Wendy Fust of Fustead Holsteins. However, the care of the triplets are handled largely by a separate trio.

Lena Fraaza, Bentley Walters and Croix Bender are the primary caretakers of the calves. This includes washing, feeding and walking the calves at the fair this week. The three all attend Riverside Elementary and have been taking care of the cows since their birth back in March 2020.

“They just have to be diligent in coming and leading them and washing them and helping feeding them,” said Fust. “And they have to come early and clean them while they’re here, so it’s a lot of work that way. They have to be ready to put in hours and some early morning.”

Fust brought 21 young helpers with her to this year’s fair, including Lena, Bentley and Croix. A lot of work goes in to taking care of the calves, especially during the hot August days, but the kids just want to share their animals with others.

“It’s pretty cool that we get to work with triplets and that we get to work them in the ring and so everybody can just see all the triplets and see how cool they are,” said Fraaza, “like how different they are, but they’re still triplets.

Work isn’t the only thing when it comes to these calves. They also are gentle companions.

They’re really good cows.” said Walters. “They like to snuggle and they’re really cute.”

The calve can be seen at the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Marathon Park in Wausau which runs through this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Events, and their economic impact, are coming back to the Chippewa Valley.
Planning to attend the Wisconsin Valley Fair? Here’s what you need to know
Gov. Evers compares masking up to driving the speed limit, says no mask mandate coming
2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake
Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic Health System: ‘The time has come’, COVID-19 vaccinations for employees now required
Dean Dietrich with Dietrich VanderWaal attorneys comments on employer vaccine mandate.
Wausau attorney: employees can be fired for refusing vaccine, with conditions

Latest News

Marshfield Clinic Health System mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees
Marshfield Clinic Health System mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees
First-ever triplet calves being showcased at Wisconsin Valley Fair
First-ever triplet calves being showcased at Wisconsin Valley Fair
Last year, enrollment in at least one virtual school jumped and is now holding steady.
Virtual school enrollment holds steady after pandemic school year
Some families still choosing virtual school this year
Some families still choosing virtual school this year
Gov. Evers visits Wausau to pitch plan to lower cost of prescription drugs
Gov. Evers visits Wausau to pitch plan to lower cost of prescription drugs