Advertisement

Brewers unveil 2022 schedule

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have unveiled their 2022 schedule, which is scheduled to open on March 31.

They will play opening day at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, starting the season at home for the first time since 2019.

The Brewers AL divisional opponents will be against the AL East, which includes hosting the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees. They will travel to Tampa Bay, Boston and Baltimore for the rest of the games.

Weekday night games Monday through Thursday are set to start a 6:40 pm through June. The times of some, but not all games, have been released on their website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Events, and their economic impact, are coming back to the Chippewa Valley.
Planning to attend the Wisconsin Valley Fair? Here’s what you need to know
Gov. Evers compares masking up to driving the speed limit, says no mask mandate coming
2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake
Dean Dietrich with Dietrich VanderWaal attorneys comments on employer vaccine mandate.
Wausau attorney: employees can be fired for refusing vaccine, with conditions
Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic Health System: ‘The time has come’, COVID-19 vaccinations for employees now required

Latest News

Wausau West lines up for the first day of organized practice.
On the first day of practice, Wausau West football looks for a season of redemption, high expectations
Philadelphia 76ers' George Hill dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
REPORT: George Hill plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks
Woodchucks Fall in Ninth Inning
Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner at practice on August 2, 2021.
Packers counting on offensive line versatility to get them through start of season