Brewers unveil 2022 schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have unveiled their 2022 schedule, which is scheduled to open on March 31.

They will play opening day at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, starting the season at home for the first time since 2019.

The Brewers AL divisional opponents will be against the AL East, which includes hosting the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees. They will travel to Tampa Bay, Boston and Baltimore for the rest of the games.

Weekday night games Monday through Thursday are set to start a 6:40 pm through June. The times of some, but not all games, have been released on their website.

