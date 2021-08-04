Aspirus releases details on vaccination policy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday, Marshfield Clinic, Prevea, UW Health and Aurora health care systems announced their requirement for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aspirus Health outlined details of their COVID vaccine requirement to NewsChannel 7. A statement reads:

At Aspirus, our number one priority is protecting the safety of our patients, employees and communities. That’s why we have consistently followed CDC guidelines in implementing rigorous safety protocols, and it’s why we strongly encourage all eligible people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, which is safe and effective in preventing infection and the spread of disease.

Aspirus has been advancing its safety measures as the pandemic environment has evolved. Our internal Covid-19 safety program is requiring that all staff members receive the vaccination, or complete the following activities:

• Sign a formal waiver due to religious or medical reasons.

• Complete a robust educational class.

• Perform regular Covid-19 testing.

As the highly-contagious Delta variant drives a surge in Covid-19 cases across the nation and within our service area, we will continue to lead efforts to increase Covid-19 vaccination rates within Aspirus and throughout the communities we serve.

Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Upper Michigan and 13 hospitals in Wisconsin, 75 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians.

Wednesday, several health care systems either provided a timeline for vaccination or offered the chance to complete exemption paperwork.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.