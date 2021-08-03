Wisconsin Valley Fair Market Animal Show & Sale to stream live on wsaw.com, the WSAW app

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Once again, WSAW and WZAW will be live streaming the Annual Wisconsin Valley Fair Market Animal Show and Sale beginning around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, August 7, 2021. The livestream feed will be active at 10:55 a.m. and will remain active as the show and sale continues into the afternoon.

Click to view the auction on Saturday: Wisconsin Valley Fair Market Animal Auction

