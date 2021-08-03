What to do if faced with eviction

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With over 300 people facing eviction in Marathon County, officials say there are still resources for people who are behind on rent payments due to COVID-19.

While President Biden is expected to extend the CDC’s eviction moratorium that expired last Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said there are multiple resources for people facing this problem.

States across the country received $25 billion in federal rental assistance funding throughout the coronavirus pandemic, according to DATCP Administrator Lara Sutherlin.

“If your landlord has filed an eviction against you, it is not too late to file for this funding,” explained Sutherlin.

She said some of that money is still available.

“There is the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, WRAP, and that is for both rent and utilities,” Sutherlin explained. “That is going directly to the landlord.”

Other resources for residents include the 211 hotline provided by the United Way of Marathon County. The 24-hour service provides resources for people in the area.

“Sometimes there are programs that are available to people with minor children in their homes, people that have veteran status, and people in different income levels whether or not they’ve been affected by COVID,” explained 211 Director Megan Schreiber. “We take all of those different factors into consideration, before we let them know what resources may be available to them.”

Sutherlin also encourages people to seek free legal aid when served an eviction notice.

“There is Wisconsin Judicare that has free legal services,” Sutherlin said. “There is Legal Action of Wisconsin. It can get complicated, so having someone there to assist you and seeing if your eligible for some of these resources is really important.”

