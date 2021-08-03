Advertisement

Report: Raptors sign former Wisconsin star Sam Dekker

Washington Wizards forward Sam Dekker (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday,...
Washington Wizards forward Sam Dekker (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Toronto Raptors have reached an agreement to sign former Wisconsin Badger star Sam Dekker, who played the last two seasons in Europe, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal is only partially guaranteed and Dekker will compete for a spot in training camp, according to Blake Murphy of The Athletic.

Dekker, a Sheboygan native, was formerly the 19th pick to the Houston Rockets in 2015 after a promising run at Wisconsin, but failed to make an impression at the pro level. Dekker bounced between four teams in four seasons, and found himself having to continue his career overseas in the Turkish League.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake
UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River
Dean Dietrich with Dietrich VanderWaal attorneys comments on employer vaccine mandate.
Wausau attorney: employees can be fired for refusing vaccine, with conditions
"Monitoring deer reproduction has always been part of our deer management program. Yearly since...
Wisconsin DNR urges people to document deer sightings
CW and StartTV logos
WSAW adds CW to TV lineup, StartTV moves to 33.5

Latest News

Woodchucks Fall in Ninth Inning
Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner at practice on August 2, 2021.
Packers counting on offensive line versatility to get them through start of season
Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith practices on Monday at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay.
Preston Smith ready to put 2020 behind him
Wausau West's Brady Cleveland scores a goal against St. Mary Springs
Wausau Wests’ Brady Cleveland commits to play hockey for the Badgers
Milwaukee Brewers logo
John Axford returns to Milwaukee Brewers