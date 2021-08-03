Advertisement

Planning to attend the Wisconsin Valley Fair? Here’s what you need to know

Events, and their economic impact, are coming back to the Chippewa Valley.
Events, and their economic impact, are coming back to the Chippewa Valley.(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For more than 150 years, people have been flocking to Marathon Park each summer for the annual Wisconsin Valley Fair. The 5-day event features food, entertainment, carnival rides, and agricultural exhibits. Fair organizers canceled the fair in 2020, due to the pandemic and COVID-19 precautions.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE VENDOR MAP

The fair begins Tuesday. Carnival rides start at 5 p.m., however, the 4-H events begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday’s grandstand entertainment is Vic Ferrari. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free to attend with the purchase of the fair admission ticket. There will be a fireworks display after the show.

Wristbands are available for purchase Wednesday through Sunday. The cost is $30 at the fair. A wristband allows a person unlimited rides on the carnival rides for that day.

The grandstand lineup has been announced for the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair.
The grandstand lineup has been announced for the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair.(Wisconsin Valley Fair)

Wednesday, the fair opens at 1 p.m. 4-H exhibits begin at 8:30 a.m. Root’n’Boots will perform at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are still available for that show. Cost is $25. Click here to purchase tickets.

The fair will also open at 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. In addition to animal judging, the popular cheese carving contest will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday. NewsChannel 7′s Emerson Lehmann is one of the contestants. At 7:30 p.m. Randy Houser will perform.

Friday, animal judging will begin at 8:30 a.m. Pig, duck and goat races will be held at 1 p.m, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ezra Ray Hart will perform at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are still available. Click here to purchase tickets.

On Saturday and Sunday, carnival rides will begin at noon. The rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The draft horse show is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Carnival rides begin at noon on Sunday. The demolition derby is at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Fair admission tickets purchased before noon are $6, and after noon are $9. Kids 10 and under are free. Parking admission is a separate cost and does not allow for re-entry.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair is held at Marathon Park, located at 1201 Stewart Ave in Wausau.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF EVENTS

CLICK HERE FOR CARNIVAL INFORMATION

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake
UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River
"Monitoring deer reproduction has always been part of our deer management program. Yearly since...
Wisconsin DNR urges people to document deer sightings
CW and StartTV logos
WSAW adds CW to TV lineup, StartTV moves to 33.5
Dean Dietrich with Dietrich VanderWaal attorneys comments on employer vaccine mandate.
Wausau attorney: employees can be fired for refusing vaccine, with conditions

Latest News

Stuff The Boot For MDA Returns
Stuff The Boot For MDA Returns
Great forecast to enjoy the day at the fair.
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies but a comfortable fair forecast
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix...
Man charged with firing gun during Bucks victory celebrations
Program in Marathon County designed to enhance suicide awareness
New training program for suicide prevention open to public