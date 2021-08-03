Planning to attend the Wisconsin Valley Fair? Here’s what you need to know

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For more than 150 years, people have been flocking to Marathon Park each summer for the annual Wisconsin Valley Fair. The 5-day event features food, entertainment, carnival rides, and agricultural exhibits. Fair organizers canceled the fair in 2020, due to the pandemic and COVID-19 precautions.

The fair begins Tuesday. Carnival rides start at 5 p.m., however, the 4-H events begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday’s grandstand entertainment is Vic Ferrari. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free to attend with the purchase of the fair admission ticket. There will be a fireworks display after the show.

Wristbands are available for purchase Wednesday through Sunday. The cost is $30 at the fair. A wristband allows a person unlimited rides on the carnival rides for that day.

The grandstand lineup has been announced for the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair. (Wisconsin Valley Fair)

Wednesday, the fair opens at 1 p.m. 4-H exhibits begin at 8:30 a.m. Root’n’Boots will perform at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are still available for that show. Cost is $25. Click here to purchase tickets.

The fair will also open at 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. In addition to animal judging, the popular cheese carving contest will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday. NewsChannel 7′s Emerson Lehmann is one of the contestants. At 7:30 p.m. Randy Houser will perform.

Friday, animal judging will begin at 8:30 a.m. Pig, duck and goat races will be held at 1 p.m, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ezra Ray Hart will perform at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are still available. Click here to purchase tickets.

On Saturday and Sunday, carnival rides will begin at noon. The rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The draft horse show is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Carnival rides begin at noon on Sunday. The demolition derby is at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Fair admission tickets purchased before noon are $6, and after noon are $9. Kids 10 and under are free. Parking admission is a separate cost and does not allow for re-entry.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair is held at Marathon Park, located at 1201 Stewart Ave in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.