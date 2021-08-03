Advertisement

New Program For Suicide Awareness

Suicide Prevention Training
Program in Marathon County designed to enhance suicide awareness
Program in Marathon County designed to enhance suicide awareness
By Leif Ender
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A special training about suicide will be happening today at the Northcentral Technical College conference center.

The A-O-D Partnership and Prevent Suicide of Marathon County is hosting the event in hopes of sharing that suicide is preventable. The training program is called Question, Persuade, Refer (or QPR). It’s designed to enhance awareness about suicide through public education. While the program is not meant to take the place of professional counseling, it does teach people how to ask tough questions and connect with their loved ones, and give them the resources that can help.

Training runs from 11 am to 1 pm, and the event is free and open to the public. If you can’t make it to today’s event, there will be another one on August 17.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call 1-800-273-TALK.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River
2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake
"Monitoring deer reproduction has always been part of our deer management program. Yearly since...
Wisconsin DNR urges people to document deer sightings
CW and StartTV logos
WSAW adds CW to TV lineup, StartTV moves to 33.5
Matt Heywood, Aspirus CEO, announces Ascension acquisition is finalized.
Aspirus Health finalizes acquisition of Ascension care sites in northern, northcentral Wisconsin

Latest News

Damage caused by fallen trees in Weston after Wednesday storms
Families thankful for safety, but suffer major property damage
Wausau Police Dept. to host Coffee with a Cop on July 6
Wausau Police Department to hold Coffee with a Cop event July 6
Wausau Police Department looks to improve policing through community survey
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Obesity and COVID-19
Weight bias and weight shaming are prominent problems in the U.S.