New Program For Suicide Awareness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A special training about suicide will be happening today at the Northcentral Technical College conference center.

The A-O-D Partnership and Prevent Suicide of Marathon County is hosting the event in hopes of sharing that suicide is preventable. The training program is called Question, Persuade, Refer (or QPR). It’s designed to enhance awareness about suicide through public education. While the program is not meant to take the place of professional counseling, it does teach people how to ask tough questions and connect with their loved ones, and give them the resources that can help.

Training runs from 11 am to 1 pm, and the event is free and open to the public. If you can’t make it to today’s event, there will be another one on August 17.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call 1-800-273-TALK.

