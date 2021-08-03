Advertisement

Man charged with firing gun during Bucks victory celebrations

Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix...
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged after authorities say he fired a handgun into the air as hundreds of fans were celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks victory in the NBA Finals.

The man was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the Deer District. One officer pointed out a suspect as fans began to run away.

Police ordered the man to the ground and found he had a semi-automatic Glock 23 that was missing several rounds. 

