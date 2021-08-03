Man arrested 5 years after being charged with sexually assaulting child

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child is now in the Shawano County Jail five years after charges were filed.

Pedro Noriega-Avila, who turns 39 next week, was charged in 2016 with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16. He posted the court’s $5,000 bail and failed to show up in court four days later.

Noriega-Avila was arrested this past April at the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona. Shawano County filed extradition warrants. He was booked into the Shawano County Jail over the weekend and is expected in court on Tuesday afternoon.

The first-degree sexual assault charge carries up to 60 years in prison. The second-degree assault charges each carry up to 40 years.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.