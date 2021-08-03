Gov. Evers compares masking up to driving the speed limit, says no mask mandate coming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers said he has no plans to issue another statewide mask mandate. The governor said his hands are tied by the Supreme Court. He said society has to decide what’s more important: individual freedom or the common good of the people.

“I hear people talk about freedom, and freedom to make that choice, but you know, there’s all sorts of times where we collectively as a society decide there’s something more important than individual freedom, and that is the common good of the state or the nation,” Gov. Evers said.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Evers compared masking up to driving the speed limit.

“We do that with cars. We have speed limits. We require people to drive on the correct side of the road. There’s many times we do this as community members, and as members of the state of Wisconsin and this country.”

The last mask mandate implemented by Gov. Evers was struck down by the State Supreme Court in March. The court ruled in a 4-3 decision that the governor and state health officials overstepped their emergency powers by extending the state’s Safer at Home mandates, which included a mask requirement.

