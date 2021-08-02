WSAW adds CW to TV lineup, StartTV moves to 33.5

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - WSAW-TV viewers will notice changes to their channel line-up beginning Monday, Aug. 2.

StartTV has been moved to 33.5. CW is now on channel 7.4 and channel 34.1 in HD.

Over-the-air viewers will need to rescan their channels in order to watch the new channels. All TV manufacturers vary on how to do this, however, on most televisions, the rescan options can be found in the settings, typically in a channel listing category.

The CW featured shows include Superman & Lois, In the Dark, All American, The Flash and Riverdale. CLICK HERE for the full line-up of shows.

StartTV offers popular procedural dramas all featuring strong and resourceful female leading characters, ranging from classics like Cagney and Lacey and Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman to more modern entrants such as The Good Wife and Rizzoli and Isles.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.