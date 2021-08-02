Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Valley Fair participants eagerly arrived at Marathon Park at noon on Sunday to begin preparing for the fair. Tents, signs, food trucks and more were set up quickly with enthusiasm and a lot of teamwork.

“It takes about 6 hours for set up and 10 hours for tear down,” said Philip Pesanka, Everest Optimist Cheese Curd Event Chair.

Day-of planning wasn’t all it took.

“We really start planning next year’s fair almost as soon as this one is done. So many things take that time to plan and get the contracts and the details in place and many things are planned up to a year in advance,” said Jodi Langenhahn, Fair Administrator.

Despite the hard work, Pesanka said it is worth it. He has sold at the fair for 10 years. He does it to fundraise for scholarships and grants for local students.

Regardless of their reasons for participating in the fair, there are over 100 vendors alone this year. That doesn’t include people who are part of the concerts, running carnival rides, and the junior fair.

“It’s just so exciting to see everyone coming back to the grounds and starting to get ready again,” said Langenhahn.

Langenhahn and other fair-goers were sad not to have an in-person fair last year because of COVID-19. They hope that this year makes up for it.

The fair starts this Tuesday and goes through Sunday. For more information visit the Wisconsin Valley Fair website.

