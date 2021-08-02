Advertisement

Wisconsin to receive nearly $50 million to address mental health, substance use

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin will receive nearly $50 million in funding from the federal government to address mental health and substance use needs, the DHS announced Monday.

The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan. The plan, signed into law in March, will add $24.6 million to mental health services and $22 million to substance use services over the next four years.

Gov. Tony Evers said access to affordable mental and behavioral healthcare was already a critical need in the state, and the need has only become more urgent through the pandemic.

“These funds will allow us to serve folks who have been affected by the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders and while closing gaps in access to community mental health services for those who need them the most,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Above normal temperatures are expected to return in the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, warmer temperatures and showers return this week
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday at Marathon County Park
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties

Latest News

One of two people injured when a small plane crashed in Washington County has died. Sheriff’s...
1 of 2 people hurt in plane crash near Hartford has died
UW Expands In-Home Health Care
UW Expands In-Home Health Care
Support Resources For Small Businesses
Support Resources For Small Businesses
"Monitoring deer reproduction has always been part of our deer management program. Yearly since...
Wisconsin DNR urges people to document deer sightings