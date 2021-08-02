Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR urges people to document deer sightings

"Monitoring deer reproduction has always been part of our deer management program. Yearly since...
"Monitoring deer reproduction has always been part of our deer management program. Yearly since 1960, DNR employees have reported location, deer type and the number of deer seen from dawn to dusk for the summer months. These data help to determine the fawn-to-doe ratio and ultimately deer population estimates."(Wisconsin DNR)
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking people to report deer sightings of bucks, does and fawns until Sept. 30.

Operation Deer Watch will provide important data for deer management. Participants can do this through a computer or smartphone. No registration is required.

“The data that they’re collecting goes into our fawn to doe ratios and then that is ultimately put into our deer population estimates for the state,” said Jessica Rees Lohr, assistant wildlife database manager and harvest assessment specialist.

The DNR will use this information as insight into the reproductive status of deer herds and deer management around Wisconsin. The agency also reports that the County Deer Advisory Council uses the data from the survey to plan deer season framework, harvest quotas and permit level recommendations.

Participants may print a tally sheet by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Above normal temperatures are expected to return in the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, warmer temperatures and showers return this week
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday at Marathon County Park
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties

Latest News

Support Resources For Small Businesses
Support Resources For Small Businesses
CW and StartTV logos
WSAW adds CW to TV lineup, StartTV moves to 33.5
Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a two-year-old child. Authorities say...
2-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee
A nurse brings vaccination to a patient in her home.
UW School of Medicine increases in-home primary care