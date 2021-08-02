Wisconsin DNR urges people to document deer sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking people to report deer sightings of bucks, does and fawns until Sept. 30.

Operation Deer Watch will provide important data for deer management. Participants can do this through a computer or smartphone. No registration is required.

“The data that they’re collecting goes into our fawn to doe ratios and then that is ultimately put into our deer population estimates for the state,” said Jessica Rees Lohr, assistant wildlife database manager and harvest assessment specialist.

The DNR will use this information as insight into the reproductive status of deer herds and deer management around Wisconsin. The agency also reports that the County Deer Advisory Council uses the data from the survey to plan deer season framework, harvest quotas and permit level recommendations.

Participants may print a tally sheet by clicking here.

