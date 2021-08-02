Wausau Wests’ Brady Cleveland commits to play hockey for the Badgers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West hockey’s Brady Cleveland has committed to play hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he announced Sunday via Twitter.

“I am beyond thankful and humbled to verbally announce my commitment to play NCAA Division I Ice Hockey at the University of Wisconsin. I am truly blessed to be given the opportunity to further my athletic and academic career,” Cleveland said in a Twitter post.

Cleveland, a rising junior defenseman, totaled 10 goals and 15 assists in 18 games for the Warriors last season. He will head to Madison for the 2023-2024 season.

