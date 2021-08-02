Advertisement

Wausau Wests’ Brady Cleveland commits to play hockey for the Badgers

Wausau West's Brady Cleveland scores a goal against St. Mary Springs
Wausau West's Brady Cleveland scores a goal against St. Mary Springs(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West hockey’s Brady Cleveland has committed to play hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he announced Sunday via Twitter.

“I am beyond thankful and humbled to verbally announce my commitment to play NCAA Division I Ice Hockey at the University of Wisconsin. I am truly blessed to be given the opportunity to further my athletic and academic career,” Cleveland said in a Twitter post.

Cleveland, a rising junior defenseman, totaled 10 goals and 15 assists in 18 games for the Warriors last season. He will head to Madison for the 2023-2024 season.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River
2 bodies, including teen, pulled from Petenwell Lake
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday at Marathon County Park
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday
"Monitoring deer reproduction has always been part of our deer management program. Yearly since...
Wisconsin DNR urges people to document deer sightings

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers logo
John Axford returns to Milwaukee Brewers
Road Win Clinches Winning Season
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames gestures in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the...
Adames’ bat, Anderson’s arm lift Brewers past Braves 2-1
Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1