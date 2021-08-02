UW School of Medicine increases in-home primary care

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is increasing its ability to provide patients with primary care services in their homes. They currently serve 200 elderly or mobility-compromised people with their program, and want to increase that to 400 by January.

They realized the need for the increase as a result of COVID-19. More people were forgoing clinic visits because of fear of infection, or the reduced amount of in-person visits available.

“When they did do surveys of adults in the U-S that did delay care, it turns out that was even more common among patients that did need it most: those with chronic conditions, those with disabilities and those with primary-caregiving responsibilities for another loved one or a friend or family member,” said Medical Director of Home-centered Care Dr. Melissa Dattalo.

The patients will have a team consisting of a doctor, nurse, nurse practitioner and social worker among others. Care is provided by a combination of telehealth and in-home visits and will include all the tests and procedures available in a clinical environment. Dattalo says ensuring the patients get all their routine care will keep them from allowing small issues to become larger ones.

“There are still patients without COVID-19 that needed hospital-level care for various reasons so being able to provide primary care in the home can reduce the need for hospitalizations, can reduce the need for nursing home placement,” she said.

She also says the reduction in hospitalizations saves money for both the hospital and the patient. The next step is to provide hospital-level care for patients in their homes too.

