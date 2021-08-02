Things to know for the Packers Family Night scrimmage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday, August 7, is the 20th Packers Family Night scrimmage event. Families going to the game can expect to see a full practice between the Packers offense and defense and a fireworks show at the end. There will be family activities in parking lots before the event.

Last year’s event was canceled, and fans can expect some changes this year, because of the pandemic.

PARKING

The Lambeau Field parking lots open at 1:30 P.M. Parking costs $5 and is first come, first served; net proceeds go to the Meijer Simply Give mission for hunger relief. You can also find parking on neighboring streets, as well as some neighboring businesses and yards; make sure you obey the traffic signs where game day parking is not allowed.

TICKETS

Lambeau Field has gone digital. There are no paper tickets for games this year, and Family Night is no different. Fans who bought mobile tickets are reminded to download them to the Green Bay Packers app before arriving. You can also save tickets to your phone’s wallet app. Have your barcode ready to be scanned at the gate. You’re also encouraged to share the mobile tickets with others in your group ahead of time. Packers.com has visual instructions on its Mobile Ticketing page.

GETTING IN

Gates to the stadium open at 5:30 P.M., about two hours before the players take the field.

People who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are expected to wear face masks, in accordance with CDC guidelines, while people who are fully vaccinated don’t need masks. However, the Packers aren’t requiring proof of vaccination. There will be crowded areas, both outdoors and indoors, including concession areas and restrooms.

SECURITY

The carry-in rules are the same as a Packers game. Items are subject to search prior to entry. Everyone will have to go through metal detectors. The basic rule: Don’t bring anything you don’t need. Whether an item is allowed in is always at the discretion of police officers at the gates.

These are allowed:

Binoculars

Cell phones

A clear bag (plastic, vinyl or PVC) no bigger than 12x16x12 inches

Clear plastic one gallon bag

Clothing and blankets carried loosely or in an approved clear bag

Small camera

Small clutch purse the size of a woman’s hand, no larger than 4½x6½ inches

Stadium seats with backs and seat pads no larger than 18 inches wide that have no pockets, zippers or concealable areas (e.g., the cushion is sealed in) and no arm rests

These are not allowed:

Backpacks

Bags that are not see-through

Banners that can obstruct views

Beverages

Cameras with lenses over 12 inches

Coolers

Duffel bags

Fanny packs

Firearms

Food

Large purses

Noisemakers

Selfie sticks

Signs that can obstruct views

Strollers

Umbrellas

Video cameras

Weapons

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.