Things to know for the Packers Family Night scrimmage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday, August 7, is the 20th Packers Family Night scrimmage event. Families going to the game can expect to see a full practice between the Packers offense and defense and a fireworks show at the end. There will be family activities in parking lots before the event.
Last year’s event was canceled, and fans can expect some changes this year, because of the pandemic.
PARKING
The Lambeau Field parking lots open at 1:30 P.M. Parking costs $5 and is first come, first served; net proceeds go to the Meijer Simply Give mission for hunger relief. You can also find parking on neighboring streets, as well as some neighboring businesses and yards; make sure you obey the traffic signs where game day parking is not allowed.
TICKETS
Lambeau Field has gone digital. There are no paper tickets for games this year, and Family Night is no different. Fans who bought mobile tickets are reminded to download them to the Green Bay Packers app before arriving. You can also save tickets to your phone’s wallet app. Have your barcode ready to be scanned at the gate. You’re also encouraged to share the mobile tickets with others in your group ahead of time. Packers.com has visual instructions on its Mobile Ticketing page.
GETTING IN
Gates to the stadium open at 5:30 P.M., about two hours before the players take the field.
People who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are expected to wear face masks, in accordance with CDC guidelines, while people who are fully vaccinated don’t need masks. However, the Packers aren’t requiring proof of vaccination. There will be crowded areas, both outdoors and indoors, including concession areas and restrooms.
SECURITY
The carry-in rules are the same as a Packers game. Items are subject to search prior to entry. Everyone will have to go through metal detectors. The basic rule: Don’t bring anything you don’t need. Whether an item is allowed in is always at the discretion of police officers at the gates.
These are allowed:
- Binoculars
- Cell phones
- A clear bag (plastic, vinyl or PVC) no bigger than 12x16x12 inches
- Clear plastic one gallon bag
- Clothing and blankets carried loosely or in an approved clear bag
- Small camera
- Small clutch purse the size of a woman’s hand, no larger than 4½x6½ inches
- Stadium seats with backs and seat pads no larger than 18 inches wide that have no pockets, zippers or concealable areas (e.g., the cushion is sealed in) and no arm rests
These are not allowed:
- Backpacks
- Bags that are not see-through
- Banners that can obstruct views
- Beverages
- Cameras with lenses over 12 inches
- Coolers
- Duffel bags
- Fanny packs
- Firearms
- Food
- Large purses
- Noisemakers
- Selfie sticks
- Signs that can obstruct views
- Strollers
- Umbrellas
- Video cameras
- Weapons
