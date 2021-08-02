Advertisement

States COVID cases reach levels not seen since April

(kauz)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The state’s number of COVID-19 cases is up significantly from just one month ago. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 797 new cases. The 7-day percent positive by test is 6.9%.

That number follows news of two recent days of records highs. The state hadn’t seen more than 1,000 new cases in a day in almost four months, until 1,011 COVID cases were recorded on July 28. And 1,044 cases on July 30.

The number of cases reported on July 2 was 105, with a 7-day percent positive of 1.2%.

