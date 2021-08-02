Advertisement

Newlywed groom accused of shooting friend he says had an affair with his new wife

By Jesse Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A groom was arrested on his wedding day for allegedly shooting a friend he suspected was having an affair with his new wife.

WVUE reports Devin Jose Jones was in a car with his new bride and a male friend when they got stuck in traffic.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said Jones accused his new wife of having an affair with the friend riding with them.

Still in a tuxedo, Jones got out of the car and shot the man in the leg. Then he fired at another car also stuck in traffic, hitting one person in the hand.

The two people shot were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Jones’ wife stopped an ambulance and was able to take cover inside.

Jones was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body of missing boater located in Wisconsin River
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Above normal temperatures are expected to return in the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, warmer temperatures and showers return this week
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday at Marathon County Park
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday
Trees were sheered off from the tornado that went through southern Lincoln County.
EF-1 tornado causes significant damage in Lincoln and Marathon counties

Latest News

Vaccinations best tool against delta variant, CDC says
Women joined together in Chicago to share their love of a childhood favorite, Double Dutch.
Women revive their love for Double Dutch
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin to receive nearly $50 million to address mental health, substance use