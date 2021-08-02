National Night Out to be held Tuesday in Kronenwetter

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Kronenwetter will host an event Tuesday night to allow the public a chance to meet and build relationships with village staff from the police, fire, and village committees.

National Night Out is taking place in communities across the country. It is a way to promote positive relationships between police and people in neighborhoods.

The event is free to attend. It will be held Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Towering Pines Park, located at 2355 Tower Road in Kronenwetter.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department, Kronenwetter Police Department, Marathon County Sheriffs Department, South Area Fire and Emergency Response, and Kronenwetter Department of Public Works will all be in attendance with a variety of equipment that residents and kids can take pictures with and go inside.

Three food trucks will be at the event for people to purchase food. Curds of Wisconsin – Cheese Curds: Bacon Cheddar, Ranch, Buffalo Hot Wing, Pizza, Taco, Sour Cream & Onion, Onion Garlic, Savory Bacon Hula Hut - Shaved Ice, Baby Back Ribs, Pulled Pork Salad, Pulled Pork Sandwich & More Stone Press Food Truck – Paninis (Italian, BLT, Ham & Cheese, Mediterranean, Pizza, Fajita, and many more (varies per event), Rosemary Fries, Salad, and & More

Valley Communities Credit Union, the event sponsor, will raffle three baskets.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.